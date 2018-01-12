Yandex metrika counter

Andrzej Kasprzyk re-appointed as Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Andrzej Kasprzyk re-appointed as Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office

The mandate of Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, has been extended for a year.

This announcement was made at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on Jan. 11, APA reported.

The polish diplomat was appointed as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative for the 22nd time.

Kasprzyk has been holding this post since January 1997.

News.Az 

