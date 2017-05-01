Angela Merkel arrives in Saudi Arabia without a headscarf

+ ↺ − 16 px

Angela Merkel has arrived in Saudi Arabia without a headscarf ahead of talks with King Salman.

Women in the kingdom are subjected to strict dress codes in public which includes full-length robes and covering the hair with a veil, but the German chancellor shunned the protocol, Daily Mail reports.

She is not the first to do so, with Theresa May, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama all having refused to wear the garment, which is seen as a sign of oppression by some critics.

Merkel, who is calling for a burka ban in Germany, is expected to press King Salman and the top officials that greeted her in Jiddah to tackle the flood of migrants from the Middle East and Africa into Europe.

In December, Merkel pushed ahead with her plans for a burka ban after saying the 'full veil is not appropriate' in Germany.

In an astonishing U-turn, the German chancellor told her conservative CDU party conference that wearing the burka should be outlawed 'wherever that is legally possible'.

The 62-year-old said she would back a nationwide ban just months after revealing that she believed the burka was a barrier to Muslim women becoming integrated into German society.

She told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland in August: 'From my point of view, a completely covered woman has almost no chance of integrating herself in Germany.'

Previously, Merkel has stopped short of calling for a ban on Islamic clothing, saying: 'This is a question of finding the right political and legal balance.'

