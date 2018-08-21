Angela Merkel to discuss Karabakh settlement during her South Caucasus visit

Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be discussed during the upcoming visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the South Caucasus this week.

Report informs citing the German media that federal government spokesperson Steffen Seibert made the due statement during the briefing.

According to him, Germany, together with its partners from the EU, supports negotiation process and efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and calls on the parties to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Notably, on August 23-25 Angela Merkel will visit Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

