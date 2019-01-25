Angela Merkel to visit Japan in early February

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make a two-day visit to Japan early next month for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Japanese government said Friday, Japanese media reported.

During her visit from Feb. 4, Merkel is also expected to meet with Japanese Emperor Akihito, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference.

"We hope the chancellor's visit will send a message that Japan and Germany will actively contribute to the rule-based prosperity of the global economy and further deepen bilateral cooperation and relations of trust," the top government spokesman said.

Merkel's upcoming Japan visit will be her fifth after taking office in 2005. Her last visit was in 2016 when she attended the summit of Group of Seven industrialized nations in Ise-Shima in the central prefecture of Mie.

