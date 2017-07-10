Yandex metrika counter

Animated cartoon was shot for Zahra - VIDEO

An animated cartoon has been shot for Zahra.

Kirpi.info website dedicated their first animated cartoon to 2-year-old Zahra who was killed as a result of shelling the Alkhanli village in Fuzuli district by the Armenian Armed Forces, according to AzVision.

Kirpi's cartoonists - Farid Huseynli, Javad Gaffar and Shahriyar Sarija and animator Nijat Ibrahimli shot a satirical animated film hinting Zahra's killer.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

