Animated cartoon was shot for Zahra - VIDEO
- 10 Jul 2017 06:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 123401
- Culture
- Share https://news.az/news/animated-cartoon-was-shot-for-zahra-video Copied
An animated cartoon has been shot for Zahra.
Kirpi.info website dedicated their first animated cartoon to 2-year-old Zahra who was killed as a result of shelling the Alkhanli village in Fuzuli district by the Armenian Armed Forces, according to AzVision.
Kirpi's cartoonists - Farid Huseynli, Javad Gaffar and Shahriyar Sarija and animator Nijat Ibrahimli shot a satirical animated film hinting Zahra's killer.
News.Az