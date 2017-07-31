+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous cartoonist Omar Momani prepared an animation in honor of the 51st anniversary of the victory of England at the World Championships, Oxu.Az reports with reference to 1news.az.

It was the decision of Azerbaijani referee Tofig Bahramov that brought the British victory with the score 4:2 at home mundiale. After that the Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II handed awarded Tofig Bahramov with "golden whistle".

