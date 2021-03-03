Ankara attaches importance to Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia trilateral co-op format, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey attaches importance to the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia trilateral format of cooperation, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on Wednesday.

"We plan to hold a trilateral meeting, which was postponed due to the change and approval of the new staff of the Georgian government,” he said.

The top Turkish diplomat stressed that peace and truce in the Caucasus are very important for Turkey.

“We support the territorial integrity of Georgia, as well as we support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” Cavusoglu added.

News.Az