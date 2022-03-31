Ankara calls on Yerevan to positively respond to Baku’s proposal
Turkiye’s foreign minister on Thursday called on Armenia to positively respond to Baku’s proposal for peace, News.Az reports.
“Azerbaijan offered Armenia to sign a comprehensive peace treaty. Armenia should respond positively to Azerbaijan’s move,” Cavusoglu said in an interview with the local A Haber TV channel.
The Turkish FM said he was planning to hold a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts in Antalya, however, it was impossible.
“This is just the beginning. There has been a rift in the relationship for years. The reason was Armenia. Not everything will return to normal in one day,” he added.