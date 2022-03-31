Ankara calls on Yerevan to positively respond to Baku’s proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s foreign minister on Thursday called on Armenia to positively respond to Baku’s proposal for peace, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan offered Armenia to sign a comprehensive peace treaty. Armenia should respond positively to Azerbaijan’s move,” Cavusoglu said in an interview with the local A Haber TV channel.

The Turkish FM said he was planning to hold a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts in Antalya, however, it was impossible.

“This is just the beginning. There has been a rift in the relationship for years. The reason was Armenia. Not everything will return to normal in one day,” he added.

News.Az