Ankara classifies Tuesday's Diyarbakir blast as terrorist act

Ankara classifies Tuesday's Diyarbakir blast as terrorist act

Up to 10 people were killed in an explosion in a police armored-vehicle repair shop in Diyarbakir near an anti-terrorism police unit building.

An explosion that struck Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Tuesday is a terrorist attack, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Wednesday in a reversal of his previous comments.

"The explosion in Diarbakir is a terrorist act. An underground tunnel was discovered where the explosive was laid," Soylu told the NTV broadcaster.

Soylu said Tuesday there was "no interference from the outside," claiming that the blast took place during repair works. 

