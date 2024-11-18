Ankara denies Hamas Bureau relocation to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday refuted reports suggesting that the Hamas Political Bureau had moved to Türkiye.

"The claims that the Hamas Political Bureau has relocated to Türkiye do not reflect the truth," the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Rumors of Hamas political bureau members setting up office followed Qatar’s recent announcement that it would suspend its role as a mediator in the Palestine-Israel conflict unless sides showed willingness to proceed with talks. Doha, however, denied that Hamas members in the country were expelled.Türkiye is among few countries recognizing Hamas as a liberation and resistance movement, unlike supporters of Israel which view them as terrorists.

News.Az