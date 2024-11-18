Ankara doesn't confirm Hamas leadership leaving Qatar for Türkiye
@Daily Sabah
Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Monday denied reports from the Israeli media that Hamas political leadership has moved to Türkiye from Qatar, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
"The claims that the Hamas political bureau has relocated to Türkiye do not reflect the truth," semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted the sources from the foreign ministry as saying.
Earlier this month, Qatar announced the suspension of its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas concerning a potential Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, but denied reports of Hamas's expulsion from Doha.
Qatar has hosted Hamas since 2012 and has acted as a mediator between the movement and Israel since October 2023. The United States has been forcing Qatar to deport Hamas from its territory.
Türkiye has ties with Hamas leadership. Former political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran in July, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in April.
Türkiye and Qatar enjoy good relations. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani paid a visit to Ankara last week to hold talks with Erdogan.
"The claims that the Hamas political bureau has relocated to Türkiye do not reflect the truth," semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted the sources from the foreign ministry as saying.
Earlier this month, Qatar announced the suspension of its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas concerning a potential Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, but denied reports of Hamas's expulsion from Doha.
Qatar has hosted Hamas since 2012 and has acted as a mediator between the movement and Israel since October 2023. The United States has been forcing Qatar to deport Hamas from its territory.
Türkiye has ties with Hamas leadership. Former political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran in July, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in April.
Türkiye and Qatar enjoy good relations. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani paid a visit to Ankara last week to hold talks with Erdogan.