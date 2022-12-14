Ankara expresses support for peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis on Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara supports the fair peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis on the Lachin road, Turkish Foreign Minister said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking to journalists following a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Turkmen counterparts, Cavusoglu noted that the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment runs counter to international law and means plundering the wealth of Azerbaijan.

“Moreover, the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani experts to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation process, shows the seriousness of committed violations,” he said.

“Russia should cooperate with Azerbaijan on this matter, and the Armenians living in the territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, should not interfere with the monitoring activities,” the top Turkish diplomat added.

Cavusoglu stressed that Azerbaijan is right both from the legal viewpoint and from the perspective of fair opposition to illegal activities.

News.Az