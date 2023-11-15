Ankara governor informed about tourism potential of Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have met with Governor of Ankara Vasip Şahin on the sidelines of the “Shusha Culture Days in Ankara,” Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov said on X, News.Az reports.

According to him, the discussions revolved around the restoration of the grandeur of the city of Shusha - the cultural capital of the Turkic World, as a result of the restoration works, as well as the city’s development and tourism potential. Aydin Karimov also highlighted the projects implemented and steps taken towards promotion of Shusha in the international arena. The Ankara governor expressed his love to Shusha, saying that he is ready to provide any assistance towards the development of the city.

News.Az