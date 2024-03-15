Ankara hails Baku’s crucial role in Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan keeps playing a crucial role in Europe’s energy security, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

Speaking at the XI Global Baku Forum titled “Fixing the Fractured World”, FM Fidan stressed that Türkiye is satisfied with its partnership with Azerbaijan.

Calling Azerbaijan a ‘rising star’ in the Caucasus, the top Turkish diplomat added: “Azerbaijan plays an important role in the region, and hosts numerous events. Baku plays an important role in Europe's energy security.”

News.Az