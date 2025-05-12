Ankara hopes Moscow, Kyiv may soon reach compromise on talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he hopes that Russia and Ukraine will reach certain compromise decisions in the next few days so they can launch dialogue on resolving the conflict.

"I think the [conflicting] parties will reach a compromise and get together in the next few days," FM Fidan said at a news conference in Ankara, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He described the current situation where Ukraine demands a ceasefire before any talks and Russia insists that negotiations be held first as a political impasse.

"The two sides are making efforts to get American support. This is a normal situation," Fidan said.

