Ankara hopes parliamentary elections will be ‘auspicious’ for Azerbaijan

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry expressed sincere hope Monday that the snap parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on Sept. 1 will be "auspicious” for the brotherly nation.

The ministry highlighted in a statement the significance of the elections, calling them ‘historic’, News.Az reports.“We consider these parliamentary elections as historic, as they were held in the entire country, including the territories that were liberated from occupation,” it noted.“We believe that the elections, in which the will of the Azerbaijani people has been expressed, will contribute to the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” the ministry added.On Sunday, Azerbaijanis headed to the polls to elect members of the 125-seat National Assembly.With about 6.421 million registered voters, a total of 990 candidates vied for seats in the Milli Majlis.The elections are particularly significant as it marks the first time in 30 years that parliamentary elections were held across Azerbaijan's territory, including regions liberated from Armenian occupation.The early election follows President Ilham Aliyev's decision on June 28 to dissolve parliament and fix Sept. 1 as the election date.

