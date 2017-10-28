Ankara Mayor Melih Gökçek to resign on Oct. 28

+ ↺ − 16 px

“God willing, I will convene an extraordinary Ankara municipal council meeting on Saturday and bid farewell to council members and present my resignation,” Gökçek stated on his Twitter account late on Oct. 23, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

His resignation comes after the resignation of Kadir Topbaş as Istanbul mayor and resignations of the AKP’s mayors of Niğde, Düzce and Bursa, amid warning from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the party to avoid what he calls “metal fatigue.”

Erdoğan on Oct. 13 said the AKP was working to “restructure for the 2019 elections” and “cannot afford to waste time.”

“Some of our friends should not feel discomfort about this. On the contrary, if our management has made such a decision then they will show the courtesy that our Istanbul mayor showed, and in that way strengthen our movement,” Erdoğan said, referring the resignation of Topbaş on Sept. 22.

