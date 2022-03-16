Ankara, Moscow agree on joint efforts for stability in South Caucasus

Ankara and Moscow agreed to work jointly to ensure stability in the South Caucasus region, Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkiye and Armenia are currently in talks to resume diplomatic ties.

“We have appointed special envoys for talks on the normalization of ties. The Turkish and Armenian special envoys have met twice to date,” the minister said.

Turkiye’s top diplomat also reminded of his meeting with the Armenian foreign minister on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum last week.

News.Az