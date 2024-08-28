Ankara names key conditions for normalizing ties with Damascus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has outlined its key conditions for normalizing relations with Syria to the pre-2011 period.

The key conditions include the eradication of terrorist elements, national reconciliation and the safe return of displaced Syrians, according to a source from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.The source emphasized that fulfilling these conditions would enhance the security of neighboring countries and contribute to regional stability.As reported, the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria has previously refused dialogue with Türkiye.

