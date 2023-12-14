Ankara pleased with ongoing peace talks between Baku, Yerevan: Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Ankara is pleased with the ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, adding that the opportunity for peace has grown significantly and is now unavoidable.

"We welcome the positive progress of permanent peace and border determination agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in capital Baku, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The opportunity for peace has increased significantly and is now unavoidable, Fidan said, while expressing his satisfaction at the recent decision by Azerbaijan and Armenia to take concrete confidence-building measures.

"We hope that such steps will continue and pave the way for a comprehensive peace agreement," he said.

The momentum in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks will also help normalize relations between Ankara and Yerevan, Fidan stressed.

The foreign minister also congratulated Azerbaijan on establishing control and sovereignty over Karabakh through the counter-terrorism operation in September this year.

News.Az