Ankara reiterates readiness to host Moscow-Kyiv meetings at any level

Türkiye is ready to host meetings between Russia and Ukraine at any level, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The top Turkish diplomat the grain deal may create an atmosphere of trust between Russia and Ukraine.

"From the very start of the conflict, Türkiye has been making active efforts to end it. Now, there is a need to focus on ensuring a ceasefire. This war will end at the negotiating table, and we will continue to do everything possible to that end,” Cavusoglu added.

