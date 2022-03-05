Ankara reiterates support for Baku’s offer for peace treaty with Yerevan

Ankara supports Baku’s offering Yerevan a comprehensive peace treaty, said Turkiye’s foreign minister, stressing that Azerbaijan favors the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Speaking at a briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara keeps coordinating its activities on normalization of Turkiye-Armenia ties with Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu stressed that Turkiye will continue its activities on this issue in coordination with Azerbaijan.

The Turkish minister also noted that the realization of the Zangazur corridor is of paramount importance.

News.Az