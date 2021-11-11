Ankara says Azerbaijan's victory paved way for long-term peace, stability in region

Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War has paved the way for long-term peace and stability in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council member states in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

The minister recalled that the Victory Day of Azerbaijan was celebrated on November 8.

“The day lasts more than a hundred years," Cavusoglu said citing Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

Turkey’s top diplomat once again congratulated brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasions of Victory Day and State Flag Day.

