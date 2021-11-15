Ankara says interested in cooperating with Tehran in "3+3" format

Turkey is interested in cooperation with Iran within the "3+3" format (Russia, Iran and Turkey, plus 3 Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Monday, News.Az reports citing IRINN.

Cavusoglu said that discussions on stability in the South Caucasus were also carried out today.

He noted that Turkey wants to develop regional and international cooperation along with bilateral relations with Iran.

"A roadmap for cooperation between the two countries will be signed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Tehran," the minister added.

News.Az