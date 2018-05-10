Ankara says no normalization of ties with Armenia unless Azerbaijani lands are liberated

Normalization of Armenian-Turkish ties is out of question unless Azerbaijani lands are liberated from occupation.

Turkey's presidential administration has thus commented on yesterday's remarks of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made in Khankandi during a briefing for foreign journalists.

Trend reports that, according to the administration, Turkey stands for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"Turkey's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear: Armenia must unconditionally withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani territories," the Turkish presidential administration said.

Touching upon Armenia's claims on the so-called "Armenian genocide", the Presidential Administration noted that Turkey had opened all its archives for the investigation of the 1915 events.

"The opening of the archives was repeatedly announced by the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. If there was a 'genocide' against Armenians in history, Armenia would agree with Ankara's proposal to open archives," the Administration said.

It should be noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday stated Armenia's readiness to establish relations with Turkey without any preconditions.

