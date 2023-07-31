Yandex metrika counter

Ankara says opening of Zangezur corridor ‘vital’

Ankara says opening of Zangezur corridor ‘vital’

Türkiye's foreign minister on Monday said the opening of the Zangezur corridor is vital.

"The road to regional stability is through a comprehensive peace agreement. For this, the opening of the Zangezur corridor is of great importance," Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Ankara, News.Az reports.

As for the ongoing Baku-Yerevan peace process, the top Turkish diplomat said that it is "extremely important" that the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia come to a conclusion.

Agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be signed soon, said Minister Fidan, adding: "This represents a great opportunity for other countries in the region."


