Ankara says opening of Zangezur corridor ‘vital’

Türkiye's foreign minister on Monday said the opening of the Zangezur corridor is vital.

"The road to regional stability is through a comprehensive peace agreement. For this, the opening of the Zangezur corridor is of great importance," Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Ankara, News.Az reports.

As for the ongoing Baku-Yerevan peace process, the top Turkish diplomat said that it is "extremely important" that the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia come to a conclusion.

Agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be signed soon, said Minister Fidan, adding: "This represents a great opportunity for other countries in the region."

News.Az