Ankara says PACE resolution on Azerbaijan undermines right to equal representation

The resolution by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on the credentials of Azerbaijan’s delegation is incompatible with democratic values and undermines the right to equal representation, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“It is also clear that this step, which means closing channels of cooperation and dialogue, will impede efforts towards regional peace and stability,” added the ministry.

Ankara also called on PACE to address this mistake as soon as possible and focus on the efforts for peace in the South Caucasus.

