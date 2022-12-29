Yandex metrika counter

Ankara says recent developments on Lachin road ‘test of sincerity’ for Armenia

Ankara says recent developments on Lachin road ‘test of sincerity’ for Armenia

Recent events on Azerbaijan’s Lachin road are a test of sincerity for Armenia, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Speaking to journalists in Ankara, Cavusoglu stressed that Türkiye’s cooperation with Azerbaijan has reached the highest possible level.

“Türkiye, in close solidarity with Azerbaijan, continues the process of normalizing relations with Armenia. An attempt to exploit the wealth of Azerbaijani lands is unacceptable. As in any other issue, we support Azerbaijan,” he added.


