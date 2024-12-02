Ankara says Syria's crisis results from 13 years of unresolved issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Monday that the recent developments in Syria cannot be attributed to external intervention, emphasizing that they are the consequence of unresolved issues that have persisted for the past 13 years.

Recent developments once again show that the Syrian regime must reconcile with its own people and legitimate opposition, Fidan told a news conference with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, who is paying an official visit to Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He added that Ankara does not wish to see further escalation in Syria's civil war, which has continued since 2011.Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the conflict.

News.Az