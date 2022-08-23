Ankara says there will be no meeting between President Erdogan and Syria’s Assad

There will be no meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syria's Bashar al-Assad at an upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in September, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusogu said in an interview with Haber Global news broadcaster, News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu noted that Assad was not invited to the event.

The top Turkish diplomat stressed that steps must be taken for lasting peace in Syria.

“From the very beginning, Türkiye said that the most important process is the political one,” he added.

