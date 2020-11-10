Ankara says will support Baku in process of returning all occupied lands

Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the success in the struggle for de-occupation of its historical lands, according to Anadolu Agency.

"I congratulate the Azerbaijani fraternal people on valiant victory in a fair struggle!" Akar said. “Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in the process of returning all the occupied lands of the fraternal country.”

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

