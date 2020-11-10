Yandex metrika counter

Ankara says will support Baku in process of returning all occupied lands

Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the success in the struggle for de-occupation of its historical lands, according to Anadolu Agency. 

"I congratulate the Azerbaijani fraternal people on valiant victory in a fair struggle!" Akar said. “Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in the process of returning all the occupied lands of the fraternal country.”

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.


