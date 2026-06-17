Ankara summit preview: Experts debate the future of NATO

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An international panel of top diplomats, security experts, and academics gathered at the Clingendael Academy in The Hague to debate the future of NATO ahead of the alliance's highly anticipated summit in Ankara next month.

The event, titled "From The Hague to the Ankara Summit: NATO's Future in a Transforming Global Security Environment," was co-organized by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the Turkish Embassy in The Hague, and the Clingendael Academy. Attended by ambassadors from more than 20 countries, the panel featured high-profile speakers, including former NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer and prominent Turkish and Dutch security scholars, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Discussions centered heavily on the rapidly evolving threat landscape that the alliance faces, specifically focusing on the rise of hybrid warfare, the strategic impact of artificial intelligence on modern battlefield security, and NATO’s collective capacity to adapt.

The panelists underscored that next month's summit—scheduled to take place in Ankara on July 7–8—comes at a critical global juncture. A major focal point of the talks was Türkiye's pivotal role within the alliance as its second-largest military force. Experts highlighted Ankara's field-tested operational experience, mediation capabilities, and rapidly advancing defense industry technologies as vital assets for both European security and NATO’s southern flank.

The event is part of a broader global diplomatic tour by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, which has hosted similar high-level security dialogues in major capitals including Washington, London, Paris, and Brussels ahead of the historic July summit.

News.Az