Yandex metrika counter

Ankara to host 9th meeting of Turkish-Dutch Bilateral Conference

  • World
  • Share
Ankara to host 9th meeting of Turkish-Dutch Bilateral Conference

The ninth meeting of the Turkish-Dutch Bilateral (Wittenburg) Conference is due to take place Wednesday in Turkiye’s capital Ankara, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.  

The meeting will be co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting will feature five working groups on the subjects of Turkish-EU relations, the Turkish-Dutch community, counter-terrorism, energy, and climate.

Cavusoglu and Hoekstra will also have an in-person meeting where they will discuss bilateral ties, Turkish-EU relations, and regional developments, the ministry added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      