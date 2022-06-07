Ankara to host 9th meeting of Turkish-Dutch Bilateral Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ninth meeting of the Turkish-Dutch Bilateral (Wittenburg) Conference is due to take place Wednesday in Turkiye’s capital Ankara, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting will feature five working groups on the subjects of Turkish-EU relations, the Turkish-Dutch community, counter-terrorism, energy, and climate.

Cavusoglu and Hoekstra will also have an in-person meeting where they will discuss bilateral ties, Turkish-EU relations, and regional developments, the ministry added.

