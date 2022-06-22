Yandex metrika counter

Ankara to host quadripartite meeting on grain exports from Ukraine

Ankara to host quadripartite meeting on grain exports from Ukraine

Delegations of Turkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations will hold a quadripartite meeting in Ankara, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The parties will discuss the issue of grain exports from Ukraine’s ports.

Russian and Turkish military officials met in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the safe exit of Turkish merchant ships and grain export from Ukrainian ports. The sides also discussed on Tuesday approaches to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea.


