Ankara warns Washington of operation against the PKK in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

"According to the information I received, the United States will once again be quite clearly stated: "Either you deal with this, or we will do everything necessary," said the head of the Ankara bureau of the TV channel, Digle Janova.It is noted that Türkiye's position will be outlined during the upcoming talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.In addition, it is emphasized that Ankara will pay attention to Washington's failure to fulfill its obligations on Syria.Earlier, Hakan Fidan said that Ankara is preparing to reopen its embassy in Syria.

News.Az