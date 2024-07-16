Ankara welcomes reopening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye welcomes the resumption of the operations of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“We welcome the resumption of the operations of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. We consider the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, and the restoration of diplomatic ties to the normal level as important for the region’s stability and the spirit of cooperation,” the statement said.Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have seen ups and downs over the years, with tensions spiraling after a January 2023 attack on the embassy in the Iranian capital, where a gunman stormed the mission, killing the security officer in charge and wounding two others in what Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev denounced as a "terrorist act."Azerbaijan evacuated its staff and their family members from the mission after the attack and has also advised its citizens against traveling to Iran.Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday reported that following the negotiations between Baku and Tehran, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran resumed its work at a new address. The ambassador and the current diplomatic staff have returned to Iran.As a country of accreditation, Iran has taken appropriate measures to ensure security in front of our new embassy building in compliance with its obligation on diplomatic protection within the “Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations” framework.

