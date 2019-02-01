Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov to perform at Dubai Opera

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reigning prima donna Anna Netrebko is taking the over the stage at Dubai Opera alongside Azerbaijan’s dramatic tenor Yusif Eyvazov for an iconic show accompanied by Germany's Wurth Philharmonic Orchestra, according to Visit Dubai portal.

The one-night-only concert this February will be a breathtaking revival of the brilliant arias of Verdi, Puccini, Rimsky-Korsakov and more.

No two stars are more suited for the night's repertoire than Netrebko and Eyvazov, each globally recognised for their extraordinary talents. Anna Netrebko is considered the world’s most acclaimed soprano, representing the classic art form across an international platform, and her abilities are only heightened in partnership with Yusif Eyvazov, known for a voice that breaks all the rules and expressions of sound.

Even Wurth Philharmonic Orchestra is not one to fall under the shadow of the two opera stars, as the group established by famous entrepreneur Reinhold Wurth has proven to be an emerging force in the German musical landscape and an integral member of cultural activities in its homeland and abroad.

