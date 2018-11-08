Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov to perform at Dubai Opera

+ ↺ − 16 px

Celebrated opera couple, soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov, will perform for the first time at the Dubai Opera on February 12, accompanied by the Wurth Philharmonic Orchestra, Gulf News reported.

Russian soprano Netrebko is known for her portrayals of iconic opera heroines. She performed at the opening of the 2014 Winter Olympics and was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in 2017.

Algeria-born Azerbaijani tenor Eyvazov’s repertoire mostly consists of roles from Italian greats, and he is often praised for his range and vocal ability. Last year, he was awarded the title of the People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

The Dubai Opera will see the couple perform arias of Verdi, Puccini, Rimsky-Korsakov and many others.

News.Az

News.Az