Anne Schedeen, 'ALF' actress, dies aged 77

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Anne Schedeen, the actress best known for playing matriarch Kate Tanner on the NBC sitcom ALF (1986–1990), has died at the age of 77, News.Az reports, citing Deadline.

Deadline confirms that the actress passed away after her family announced on Sunday that she “passed peacefully,” sharing a heartfelt tribute posted on her Facebook page.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

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“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully,” the family wrote in the post. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.”

They continued, “She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, ‘I’m always with you.’ And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honor.”

The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to “one of Annie’s favorite causes,” Habitat for Humanity. “We all love you, Annie,” they added.

Schedeen’s longtime agent Tom Markley also confirmed the news to Deadline. “Annie meant the world to her family and this agency,” he said.

Born Jan. 8, 1949 in Portland, Oregon, Luanne Ruth Schedeen began drama classes as a child, studying and performing at Portland Civic Theatre. After performing dinner theater in Hawaii, she moved to New York City to pursue an acting career, getting her start in summer stock theater. She eventually moved to Los Angeles and signed a contract with Universal Pictures.

Schedeen made her onscreen debut in a 1974 episode of The Six Million Dollar Man, going on to appear in episodes of McCloud, The Bionic Woman, Emergency!, The Incredible Hulk, Three’s Company, Cheers, Magnum PI, Murder She Wrote and Judging Amy, as well as movies like Embryo (1976), Flight to Holocaust (1977), Exo-Man (1977), Champions: A Love Story (1979), Second Thoughts (1983), Slow Burn (1986) and Cast the First Stone (1989).

The actress was most know for her role as Kate Tanner, a mother who takes the titular alien into her home on the NBC sitcom ALF, which ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990.

Schedeen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Christopher Barrett, daughter Taylor Barrett, daughter-in-law Hilary Flynn, sister Sarabeth Schedeen, niece Minnie Schedeen, brother Roland ‘Tony’ Schedeen, sister-in-law Julieanne Schedeen and her rescue dogs Roo and Red.

News.Az