Anniversary of January 20 tragedy commemorated in Shusha (VIDEO)

A commemoration ceremony dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the January 20th tragedy was held in Shusha city with the participation of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

At the event, the memory of the Shehids (Martyrs) was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

During the event, the historical significance of the January 20 tragedy was emphasized. Detailed information was given about the successes of both the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev’s policies to inform the world community regarding the truth about the events.

