Another 11,000 families to be supplied with gas in Georgia

Another 11,000 families living in Georgia will be supplied with gas, APA cited the government’s press service as saying on Tuesday.

Twenty million laris have already been allocated from the state budget for this purpose, said Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

He said 241 million laris (approximately 90 million US dollars) have so far been allocated to supply different parts of the country with gas, noting that more than 160,000 subscribers are provided with natural gas.

“Another 34 villages will be given gas upon the decision taken today. The gasification process will end this year. This work will be carried out by SOCAR Georgia Gas,” the PM added.

SOCAR Georgia Gas supplied 600 residential areas with gas from 2008 to 2016. A 5,364km-long pipeline was constructed, which gave 209,000 potential subscribers the opportunity to join the network. SOCAR Georgia GAS currently has 500,000 subscribers.

