Another 39 families relocated to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli presented with house keys

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 39 families (140 people) relocated to the Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli have been presented with house keys, News.Az reports.

The families were welcomed by the employees of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

A total of 783 families (2979 people) have been resettled in the city so far.

News.Az