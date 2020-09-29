Another Armenian military officer killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another officer of the Armenian army was killed, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, Chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service, announced on Tuesday.

"Spartak Kocharyan, the commander of the 13516th military unit of the 61st separate engineering regiment of the Armenian army stationed in Echmiadzin involved in hostilities in the occupied territories was killed today,” Dargahli added.

