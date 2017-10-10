Another Armenian serviceman dies in mysterious circumstances

+ ↺ − 16 px

Murad Hovanisian, a bulldozer driver in Armenian armed forces, sustained serious physical injuries in unclear circumstances.

Report informs that Hovanisian, born in 1964, was delivered to hospital in critical condition but doctors could not save his life as his condition worsened.

The bulldozer driver, who sustained injuries in mysterious circumstances passed away shortly after he was hospitalized.

Armenian law enforcement bodies launched investigation into the incident.

News.Az

