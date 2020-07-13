Another Azerbaijani serviceman martyred in Armenian provocation laid to rest
Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, Sergeant Vugar Sadigov, who was martyred while repelling Sunday’s attack by the Armenian armed forces, has been laid to rest in his hometown Aghstafa, APA reports.
Representatives of the Aghstafa District Executive Authority, the Defense Ministry and the public attended the funeral.