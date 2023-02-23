Yandex metrika counter

Another batch of humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit to quake-affected Türkiye

  • Society
  • Share
Another batch of humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit to quake-affected Türkiye

A humanitarian aid campaign for Türkiye earthquake victims continues in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city, News.Az reports.

Six more modular houses and financial assistance of 91,000 manat ($53,529) were sent to the fraternal Türkiye on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 21 modular houses, a sanitary unit, as well as humanitarian aid worth 812,000 manat ($477,651), were sent from Sumgayit to the quake-hit Turkish provinces over the past ten days.

The Sumgayit City Executive Power said that the modular houses were not sent empty, but filled with relief supplies


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      