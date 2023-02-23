Another batch of humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit to quake-affected Türkiye

Another batch of humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit to quake-affected Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A humanitarian aid campaign for Türkiye earthquake victims continues in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city, News.Az reports.

Six more modular houses and financial assistance of 91,000 manat ($53,529) were sent to the fraternal Türkiye on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 21 modular houses, a sanitary unit, as well as humanitarian aid worth 812,000 manat ($477,651), were sent from Sumgayit to the quake-hit Turkish provinces over the past ten days.

The Sumgayit City Executive Power said that the modular houses were not sent empty, but filled with relief supplies

News.Az