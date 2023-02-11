Yandex metrika counter

Another car of Russian peacekeepers passes freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

One passenger of Russian peacekeepers drove along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road a little while ago without any incidents, News.az reports.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the protest area, there are no obstacles for them.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.


