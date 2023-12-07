Another civilian injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Shusha
07 Dec 2023 09:26
On December 7, at about 11:15, a resident of Azerbaijan’s Lerik district Rahim Habibov, born in 1987, stepped on a landmine in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, News.Az reports citing the regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service.
Habibov, who sustained a leg injury, was removed from the area with the help of police officers and evacuated to the hospital.
The investigation is currently underway.