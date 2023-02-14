Yandex metrika counter

Another convoy of humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan arrives in quake-hit Türkiye

Another convoy of humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan arrives in quake-hit Türkiye

The third convoy of nine trucks carrying humanitarian aid sent to support the elimination of the consequences of powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on February 6 has already arrived in Kahramanmaras province, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told News.Az.

The humanitarian aid was provided by the Ministry of Emergency Situations upon the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

The humanitarian aid, which included tents and heaters, was handed over to the relevant authorities of Türkiye.

