Another earthquake jolts Caspian Sea

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the Caspian Sea on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The quake, occurring at a depth of 66 km, was recorded at 14:45 local time.

The Seismic Survey Center earlier informed that a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Caspian Sea on Tuesday, 78 kilometers east of the Lankaran station.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 38 kilometers. It was recorded at 21:03 local time.

